BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A total lunar eclipse is happening Sunday night and the skies are clear to see it.

It begins at 7:57 p.m. and will last for 4 hours and 53 minutes. The height of the event will happen at 10:11 p.m. but you can watch video of the beginning of the event in the player above. The National Weather Service tweeted that the totality begins at 9:29 p.m.

A lunar eclipse happens when a full moon enters the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow directly opposite of the sun. During a lunar eclipse, the moon appears a dark red color when it is in the shadow.

Sunday’s full moon is called the Flower Moon, which is typically the name given to the full moon in May. The eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Antarctica, Western Europe and Africa.

The next lunar eclipse is set to happen on Nov. 8.