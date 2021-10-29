Watch: Tips needed for deadly Aurora apartment fire 1 year ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One year after an apartment fire killed one person, Aurora Fire Rescue is asking for tips.

The fire started just after midnight at 1600 N. Galena Street on Oct. 29, 2020.

Five people were taken to the hospital. One person died in the fire. Thirteen others were treated on scene.

60 residents were displaced because of the fire.

Can you help identify the person in the video above? Do you have any tips about the fire or the person involved with causing the fire? If so, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.