WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has obtained footage that shows the moment an explosion destroyed a townhome in Westminster.

A firefighter and two residents sustained injuries from the unexpected explosion that happened north of Denver. The two residents were treated on the scene and did not require transportation.

Westminster Fire is still leading the investigation into the incident. According to the department, it will likely take an extended period of time to solve as a result of the building’s size. Eight units were impacted at the complex at 8300 Sheridan Blvd., near US 36.

If you have any information on this case, please reach out to the Westminster Fire Department with that information.

This was not the only explosion to rock Westminster this week. Early Tuesday morning, a deadly explosion occurred in a condemned building along the 7700 block of Knox Court, leaving one man dead.

Those looking into the source of the latest explosion have made it clear that the two incidents are not connected in any way.