LA JUNTA, Colo. (KDVR) — While tarantulas might creep some people out, did you know that their bites are not actually deadly?

Their venom is not toxic to humans and is comparable to a bee sting, La Junta tourism said.

The height of tarantula mating season is underway and generally lasts until late-September.

La Junta Tourism said the males head out across the more than 443,000 acres of the Comanche National Grassland looking to mate this time of year.

Over the weekend, Jessica Fey had the opportunity to see the so-called tarantula migration.

“I came across many wonderful people enjoying the tarantula migration in La Junta. This particular spider took to a lovely young lady and decided to inspect his new friend. I saw him crawling on her, and as he did, he crept upside down in her hand. He took off shortly after making it across the road to safety. I had never seen anything like it before,” Fey shared.

“Reach for the stars” Credit: Jessica Fey

That was not the only tarantula Fey came across.

“Made the cutest friend last night. He literally kept running after me until I stopped and then he would stop. I would give him space and then he would run up and say hi. I then realized my camera lens is so wide he was seeing his reflection. He didn’t want me. He wanted to fight another tarantula,” Fey said.

“Hitting the ground running” Credit: Jessica Fey

La Junta Tourism said the best time of day to see the tarantulas is around an hour before sunset.

Oh, and if you are driving along and see a tarantula highway, do not try to run it over.

“Please do not aim for the tarantulas and smash them on the highway. They will not attack your tires, jump into your vehicle, or follow you home,” La Junta Tourism said.

If you are looking for a way to celebrate the tarantula mating season, La Junta will hold a Tarantula Festival Oct. 7-8. There will be a parade, vendors, and even tarantula tours.