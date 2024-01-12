DENVER (KDVR) — Video surveillance shows a 7-Eleven employee being punched multiple times after he tried to stop a man from taking alcohol from a store in Loveland.

According to police, the Loveland Police Emergency Communication Center received a hold-up alarm at the 7-Eleven located at 5586 N Garfield Ave.

On scene, Loveland police officers found the store employee, who had blood on his face.

According to the employee, a man in a tan sweatshirt tried to open the liquor cooler, which was locked because alcohol wasn’t sold at that time of morning.

The male then reached into the cooler next to the alcohol and grabbed a can of beer before trying to leave the store. When the employee tried to stop him – it became physical.

The Loveland Police Department released a video of the incident that occurred on Dec. 22, 2023, at around 4 a.m.

The suspect allegedly punched the employee multiple times and threw him to the ground. The employee sustained significant injuries to his face.

The two other people in the video were not involved in the incident, police said.

Loveland police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the male suspect pictured below.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly punched an employee at 7-Eleven (Loveland Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970)-962-2032, or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970)-221-6868.