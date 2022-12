Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is peaking earlier than usual, and the flu might follow suit, the CDC warns. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Children’s Hospital Colorado hosted a roundtable Monday to discuss the convergence of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 and what families can do to protect themselves during the holiday season.

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra was in attendance, as well as several Colorado doctors and other specialists.