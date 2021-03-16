Watch: Snowboarder shreds powder down seats at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — More than two feet of snow fell in many parts of Colorado over the weekend.

There was so much snow that a snowboarder decided to head to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to take advantage of the fresh powder.

West Hues was recorded snowboarding down the seats of the Amphitheatre, which are normally filled with crowds of people watching concerts during the summer.

You can watch the video above.

Hues has a band named “Marafiki“. He shared, “hope to be able to shred the stage at Red Rocks soon.”

According to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre website, events will return this summer on May 6.