Watch: Snow moving into metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Front Range, foothills and metro Denver.

Snow moved into the northern mountains and Interstate 25 corridor first and is expected to move into the Denver metro area after 11 a.m. with the heaviest snowfall coming between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Central Denver and the downtown area are expected to get 2 – 4 inches while areas to the south and west of the city are looking at 4 – 7 inches.

The evening commute is going to be slushy, slick and slow. Prepare yourself in advance by taking extra time and keeping a distance between your vehicle and the next. Also, be sure to check the traffic map for any closures or delays before you head out.