Watch: Snow is falling in Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KDVR) — The first part of a two-part storm system arrives in Colorado on Tuesday.

Snow has already started in Telluride. You can watch video from around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday above.

There will be snow above 8,000 feet and gusty wind at 40-80 mph on the high peaks. Expect a total of 2-6 inches of accumulation by Wednesday morning.

The second part of the storm system will arrive on Thursday into Friday. With that, we are forecasting an additional 2-6 inches of snow in the mountains. 1-3 inches in the Foothills and Palmer Divide as snow levels fall to 6,000 feet or lower.

