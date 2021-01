JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At first glance, it looks like a racoon. At second glance, it looks like a cat. So what is it? A racoon? A catcoon? Neither, actually.

It is a ring-tailed cat! Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recently rescued a ring-tailed cat from a home owner’s boiler room rafters and released it into the woods nearby.

Animal control said ring-tailed cats are nocturnal and native to Colorado.

You can watch video of the ring-tailed cat being released back into the wild above.