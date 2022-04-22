DENVER (KDVR) — Crews continue to make improvements to Empower Field at Mile High after a fire burned hundreds of seats and damaged suites.

The Stadium Management Company has been able to make repairs and will re-open damaged areas, including the 400 and 200 Level suites and East Club Lounge, ahead of Monster Jam this weekend.

In total, the fire covered about 1,000 square feet of area, but the sprinkler system in the building was working and helped prevent its spread and extinguish the flames. The fire was ruled accidental by investigators.

A spokesperson for the Broncos said the team is hopeful the damage will be fully repaired ahead of the Broncos’ season opener at Empower Field at Mile High.