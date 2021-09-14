Watch: Recapping Biden’s trip to Colorado in 2 minutes

DENVER (KDVR) – President Joe Biden chose a Colorado company as a backdrop to push his Build Back Better Agenda in his first visit to the state since taking office.

Landing at Denver International Airport aboard Air Force One early Tuesday afternoon, he headed to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, passing protestors as the motorcade drove to the entrance.

After a tour of the campus, he spoke on his spending plan and goals to create clean energy jobs, while warning about the dangers that come with climate change.

Biden’s visit to the state ended a few hours later as he boarded Air Force One, headed to Washington. Watch a recap above from FOX31 NOW.