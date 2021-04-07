Watch: Rare white deer spotted at Cherry Creek Campground

DENVER (KDVR) — A rare white deer, also known as a leucistic deer, was spotted at Cherry Creek Campground on Wednesday morning.

Grace Purvis shared the video saying, “I woke up to a few visitors this morning! I spotted this rare white deer at Cherry Creek Campground.”

Albino deer at Cherry Creek Campground. Credit: Grace Purvis

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says leucistic animals lack pigment over all or part of their bodies. Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see.

This isn’t the first time a leucistic deer has been spotted in Colorado. The rare phenomenon was also captured on camera in Aurora last March.

Rhonda Erickson captured these photos of a leucistic deer in Aurora.



Leucistic animals lack pigment over all or part of their bodies. Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see. Thank you Rhonda for sharing your great pictures! pic.twitter.com/nEOP4CTQ8R — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 9, 2020

CPW says only about one in 30,000 mule deer are leucistic.