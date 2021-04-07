Watch: Rare white deer spotted at Cherry Creek Campground

DENVER (KDVR) — A rare white deer, also known as a leucistic deer, was spotted at Cherry Creek Campground on Wednesday morning.
Grace Purvis shared the video saying, “I woke up to a few visitors this morning! I spotted this rare white deer at Cherry Creek Campground.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says leucistic animals lack pigment over all or part of their bodies. Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see.
This isn’t the first time a leucistic deer has been spotted in Colorado. The rare phenomenon was also captured on camera in Aurora last March.
CPW says only about one in 30,000 mule deer are leucistic.