Watch: Rafting group catches mudslide in Glenwood Canyon on video

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — A rafting group captured the exact moment on Sunday, when the mudslide poured down the canyon and across Interstate 70 as they paddled past the scene on the water below.

“To hear the guys describe it, it was a pretty awesome, powerful event,” said Gregory Cowan, co-owner of Defiance Rafting. “Everyone came off that trip humbled. It was a word I heard from guides and guests after seeing that happen.”

Cowan tells FOX31 the group set off just before the warning came in. The company planned on the situation, not surprised by what happened after the Grizzly Creek Fire left devastating burn scars in the area.

“It was nothing unexpected after last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire, we all knew it wasn’t a matter of if, but when,” said Cowan.

The timing of the mudslide, worked in the favor of businesses in Glenwood Springs, allowing weekend travelers to settle in before the road closures. Many visitors did have to stay additional nights in local hotels to avoid major detours headed east.

Lisa Langer, Glenwood Springs Director of Tourism, believes the area will see a busy holiday weekend ahead despite the risk of more mudslides this week.

“We are all booked, very busy and excited about a good weekend ahead,” said Langer. “We haven’t seen many cancellations or worries about the holiday, which is great.”