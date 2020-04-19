Watch: Protesters at the Capitol demand stay-at-home order be lifted

DENVER (KDVR) —Protesters surrounded the Colorado state Capitol on Sunday in protest of the restrictions Gov. Polis put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protesters are calling on Polis to reopen non-essential and non-critical businesses and implement targeted quarantines.

Non-essential and non-critical businesses have been closed since mid-March to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Several other states have seen similar protests occur due to stay-at-home orders.

Last week, President Trump tweeted and urged his supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said, “Coloradans have a first amendment right to protest and to free speech, and the governor hopes that they are using social distancing and staying safe. No one wants to reopen Colorado businesses and lift these restrictions more than the Governor, but in order to do that, Coloradans have to stay home as much as possible during this critical period, wear masks and wash their hands regularly to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”