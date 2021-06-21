Watch: Procession for fallen Arvada officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An extensive line of cars followed a hearse transporting the body of a fallen Arvada officer to the coroner’s office after he was shot and killed on Monday.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada along with a civilian and suspected gunman.

Several 911 calls were received at 1:30 p.m. about shots fired and police were already on scene responding to a suspicious incident near the library.

The procession for the officer was about 10 miles from the scene to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Donations for the fallen officer may be submitted on the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation website.