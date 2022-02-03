Watch: Procession for Denver Sheriff’s deputy killed in murder-suicide

DENVER (KDVR) — A procession is set to take place Thursday afternoon for Latasha Betterly-Byrd who was killed in her Lakewood home.

Police said they believe Betterly-Byrd was the victim of a murder-suicide because she was shot multiple times and a man was also found in the home with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Neighbors told FOX31 she lived in the home with her husband and children. She had graduated from the training academy in November and only served with the Denver Sheriff’s Department as a deputy for a short time before her death.

The procession is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton. You will be able to watch live in the FOX31 NOW player above as her body is taken to a funeral home in Wheat Ridge.