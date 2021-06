CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — It was a busy weekend for animal rescues! South Metro Fire Rescue documented a probationary firefighter’s busy Saturday as he rescued a cat, baby hawk, and a fawn.

It started when a fawn got stuck in a culvert. It was pulled to safety and ran off to its waiting mother.

It’s not lions, tigers, and bears, but this probationary firefighter’s day consisted of rescuing a cat, baby hawk, and baby deer. All back safely with their families. #animalrescue pic.twitter.com/sZth2V4XXX — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 20, 2021 Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue

The new firefighter rescued a falcon chick, putting it back in the nest after a fall.

A cat was also rescued on Saturday, but refused to be photographed, according to the fire department.



Falcon chick returned to nest (Credit: SMFR)