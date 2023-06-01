DENVER (KDVR) — Metropolitan State University of Denver practiced a drone show, giving Coloradans a sneak peak of their NBA Finals performance.

The Denver Nuggets have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time ever, with games beginning Thursday night.

With all the excitement around basketball in Denver, MSU Denver was testing out a drone show for NBA Finals.

They used drones to illuminate visuals in the sky, which outlined a Jokic jersey followed by “the real MVP,” and rotated the images for all to see.

Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals schedule

Games 1 through 4 are guaranteed to be played, but Games 5 through 7 are only if necessary.

Game 1 in Denver – Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

All times are in Mountain Daylight Time.