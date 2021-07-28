WATCH: People get dangerously close to bull elk at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A video recorded earlier this month inside Rocky Mountain National Park is causing concern, as it shows several people who got dangerously close to two bull elk.

Kaden Yoho was on vacation with his family in the park when they came across the startling scene. Yoho recorded the incident from a safe distance.

“I just felt like it was the right thing to do. It made me upset to see people do that, because that’s by far my favorite vacation that I’ve went on,” Yoho said.

The video clearly shows a group gathered around the two elk. At one point, a child appears to bend down and possibly touch the elk.

RMNP officials responded to the incident, saying they do not believe the child made contact with the elk based on the angle of the video. Yoho said it was difficult to tell from his perspective.

Approaching wildlife is prohibited

Approaching, viewing or engaging in any activity within 25 yards of wildlife is prohibited inside the park. Penalties for those who are reported could include a fine or even jail time.

RMNP officials say this incident was not reported, but it is something they would respond to.

Yoho said he and others in the area attempted to confront the people who approached the elk. He said it wasn’t clear whether they understood the rules they were violating.

“My dad told me it kind of scared him, because those elk can be aggressive and the kid wasn’t very old. I wouldn’t want to see an elk get aggressive with a kid and then park rangers have to do something to the elk. The elk was just sitting there minding its business,” Yoho said.