DENVER (KDVR) — As Coloradans hit the road this spring in search of mountain adventures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging motorists to keep an eye out for big game migrating across the state.

Migration season is the time when wildlife travel from winter grounds to summer habitats. During this season, motorists may see an uptick in wildlife crossing busy highways, especially at dawn and dusk.

“Talking about big game in general, generally, they move from areas of high elevations to areas of low elevations for food availability,” said Jason Clay with CPW when describing the migration ahead of winter. Now wildlife is returning to lower elevations for the spring.

Different CPW regions of the state are also reminding drivers that because of the time of year, younger wildlife may be trailing their parents.

“What you need to do to keep that in mind is one stay alert when you’re driving, we remind folks to scan ahead, look for movement along the roadways,” Clay said.

When it comes to locations where collisions happen more frequently, bigger highways like I-70 and I-25 stand out to Clay, especially along the I-25 gap segment near Larkspur. That’s why the Colorado Department of Transportation and CPW have been developing wildlife underpasses and fencing to prevent crashes.

“These collisions have a great impact,” Clay said. “It’s vital that we try to make improvements.”

The state has already implemented several of these mitigation strategies, like a wildlife bridge along Highway 9 from Silverthorne to Kremling, and the results are promising for public and wildlife safety.

“Wildlife vehicle collisions decreased by about 90%,” Clay said when talking about the bridge there.