DENVER (KDVR) — Animal management officers are warning Arvada residents to keep an eye out for wild coyotes.

The city of Arvada’s Animal Management Unit said there has been an increase in coyote sightings near the Majestic View Nature Center.

Officers said that while wild coyotes are unlikely to attack humans, it is important to protect pets and small children.

Wild coyotes are more active in the early morning hours and around dusk. However, during the colder months, they may be more active on sunny days in an attempt to warm up.

Tips on how to keep wild coyotes away from property

The number one tip the Arvada Animal Management Unit had for keeping coyotes away is to never feed one — either on purpose or indirectly.

“A fed coyote is an aggressive or dead coyote.” If you see or suspect someone is feeding coyotes, contact Arvada Police Department Animal Management at 720-898-6850.

Do not leave pet food outside during the day or night.

Do not leave trash uncovered.

What to do if a coyote approaches you

If a wild coyote ever approaches you:

Be as big and loud as possible. Be sure to wave your arms and yell.

Keep small children and leashed pets near you.

Slowly move towards a busier area.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the increased sightings can contact the Arvada Animal Management Office.