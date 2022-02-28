DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials revealed Colorado’s newest driver’s license and identification card design on Monday.

The “Iconic Colorado” campaign was launched in August 2020 after the “Iconic Credential” project began in February that year. Three finalists were chosen by a committee and the public from 119 entrants and their 407 designs.

Photo from the Colorado Department of Revenue

The winning photographers, Matt Nuñez and Gabriel Dupon were announced a year ago but the rollout of the new design got pushed back to allow more time to refine the final product.

Each artist received a $500 grant for their participation in creating the new design.

Colorado’s license has not changed since 2015.

