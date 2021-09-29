Watch: New African penguin habitat opens at the Denver Zoo

DENVER (KDVR) — The newest exhibit at the Denver Zoo, the Pinnacol African Penguin Point, opens to the public on Thursday.

The habitat for 17 endangered African penguins features a 10,000-gallon swimming pool and beaches inspired by the natural environment of Boulders Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, which houses one of the largest colonies of the species.

The new habitat has 40 feet of underwater viewing space for zoo visitors and is designed to enhance the wellbeing of the penguins, according to zoo officials. The aquatic display also has cliffs for play and diving for the birds.

Every year, the Denver Zoo sends penguin experts to Cape Town, where the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds works to rehabilitate and release penguin chicks. Nearly 6,000 healthy chicks have been released back into the wild.