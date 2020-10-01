Netflix premieres chilling documentary about Chris Watts murdering pregnant wife, daughters in Colorado

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — Netflix released a new documentary Wednesday about the murder of Shanann Watts, her unborn child and two young daughters.

The movie, titled “American Murder: The Family Next Door”, premiered on Sept. 30.

“Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. Experience a gripping and immersive examination of the disintegration of a marriage. Only on Netflix September 30.” which was written in the description under the official trailer.

Chris Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths. The plea includes the unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of Shanann’s unborn son, Nico.

Watts received life in prison without the possibility of parole, which will run consecutively, for three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Shanann, Bella, and Celeste.

He received two more concurrent life sentences for two other first degree murder charges for different theories in the deaths of Bella and Celeste.

The judge also sentenced Watts to 48 years, which will run consecutively to the other sentences, for the unlawful termination of a pregnancy, in the death of the son Shanann was pregnant with, whom family members have called Nico.

