Watch: Multiple cameras capture bear roaming Lone Tree neighborhoods

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife got multiple calls Wednesday about a young bear that was going through back yards in neighborhoods in Lone Tree.

The bear has been reported climbing fences, cleaning out bird feeders, swimming in a resident’s pool and sometimes just laying around.

Sharon Krupp, in the Heritage Hills neighborhood, saw the bear in her yard and took video.

“He’s been around for the last several hours in all of these back yards along here,” she said.

Her neighbor, Susie Finley, also saw the bear.

Here he is! Credit: Susie Finley

“My labradoodle starts barking. I look up, and the bear is walking across my brick wall fence,” she said.

The Lone Tree Police Department said it has also received calls of bear sightings in the Montecito, Carriage Club and Charter neighborhoods.

CPW said it has received more than a dozen reports of the bear in different parts of Lone Tree over the past week.

“We haven’t had any reports of this bear showing aggressive behavior towards anyone there. It’s just been in a lot of backyards. It’s been visible, and that’s probably because it’s getting fed pretty well in Lone Tree right now,” CPW spokesperson Jason Clay said.

Clay said he hopes the bear will leave the area on its own if it cannot find any more food sources. CPW officers went to the area Wednesday to educate neighbors about ways they could help keep themselves and the bear safe.

“They need to take down their bird feeders. They need to secure their trash. Don’t have any pet food outside,” Clay said.

Some neighbors want the bear to be tranquilized and relocated, but CPW said they typically only tranquilize a bear if it is in a tree. If the bear becomes aggressive or destructive, that game plan would change.

Neighbors have mixed feelings about that response.

“He’s not being aggressive, so I understand what they are saying. But certainly, there’s a lot of young kids and small dogs in this neighborhood, so it would be great to get him back to where he belongs safely,” Finley said.

Here’s what CPW says on how to respond to a bear in your area:

If the bear stays as mobile as it has been, is not aggressive toward people and is not creating property damage concerns, Colorado Parks and Wildlife expects he will leave the residential areas on his own and move back into the open space and mountain areas

Residents are urged to minimize food sources for the bear

Keep trash in sheds and garages

Don’t fill bird and other wildlife feeders.

