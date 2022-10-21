STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A bull moose in Steamboat Springs had an itch he could only satisfy by rubbing his antlers on a tree earlier this week.

The moose thrashed and thrashed, and leaves went flying. It was all caught on camera by David Dietrich.

You can watch the full video in the media player above.

Dietrich also captured these photos of a cow moose and her babies.

What do you do if a moose charges?

Earlier this year, two people were attacked by a moose near Nederland. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said there were four moose attacks involving humans in 2021, and three of those attacks involved dogs as a catalyst in those attacks.

If a moose charges you, here’s what CPW said you should do:

Run away as fast as possible

Get behind a large tree, rock, or another object

If you are knocked down, get up quickly

If injured, seek immediate medical attention

Report the incident to CPW as soon as possible

CPW said moose typically respond to threats by raising their hackles on the back of their neck, licking their snout and pinning their ears back. They may bluff-charge at first, then turn back and charge aggressively, kicking and stomping the threat with their sharp hooves and powerful front leg.