FAIRPLAY, Colo. (KDVR) — A bull moose found a great way to cool off in the summer heat this week: it decided to stand under a sprinkler in Fairplay.

Viewer Allison Wishowski said the moose was cooling off and enjoying her sprinkler.

Earlier in the week, Wishowski shared a picture of the moose hanging out in her front yard.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife put together great information about how to safely watch moose.