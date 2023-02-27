The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial for K-9 Graffit who was killed in the line of duty.

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service to honor K-9 Graffit who was killed in the line of duty on the Colorado School of Mines campus two weeks ago.

Graffit was shot and killed on Feb. 13 when he was ordered to apprehend a suspect that was evading police and was hiding on the School of Mines campus. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Armando Romero.

Romero admitted to police that he had smoked, drank and was in a “food coma” at the time of his arrest, according to an affidavit. When police approached Romero, he allegedly pointed a handgun at an officer and then ran into a wooded area near campus.

In the affidavit, Romero also denied pointing his handgun at K-9 Graffit. He said he heard a gunshot and assumed he had shot the ground.

Graffit had been with the department since 2015 and was trained in suspect apprehension.

Graffit’s memorial service began at 10 a.m. Monday. His ashes were escorted on Interstate 70 by a small motorcade to the Flatirons Church in Genesse.

