DENVER (KDVR) — More than a year into the pandemic, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is giving an update on how the Mile High City is doing from everything to the economy to vaccinations.

During the 2021 State of the City Address, Hancock is expected to discuss the resilience of the city; including available jobs, increased construction, people returning to Downtown and the success of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

You can watch the address live at 10 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.