Watch: Man wearing Aurora PD uniform, driving patrol-type car arrested for alleged road rage, impersonation

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says a man wearing an Aurora Police Department uniform and driving a patrol-type vehicle was arrested Monday morning.

CSP said police were called to US 36 and Sheridan around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a road rage patrol car incident.

The vehicle was stopped near Interstate 70 and Interstate 25 around 7 a.m.

The 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody wearing an Aurora police uniform. His car had all the dash cam computers and looked like a patrol-type vehicle, according to CSP.

No injuries were reported.

We reached out to the Aurora Police Department to find out if the suspect has any affiliation with the department. We are waiting to hear back.