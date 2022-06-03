DENVER (KDVR) — An Uber driver reached out to FOX31 after seeing someone do what he called “the most dangerous stupid thing I’ve seen someone do.”

Dashcam video catches a man taking an electric scooter along the shoulder of I-70 through a construction zone. The driver tells FOX31 it looks like a Lyft scooter.

According to state law, “Low‑power scooters may not drive on the interstate system (except where bicycles are allowed) or on any limited‑access road of the state highway system.”

The Uber driver wanted to remain anonymous. You can watch the clip in the player above.