AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man named Greg is sharing a concerning video of an encounter he captured on his dashboard camera Friday.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous other than by first name, said it happened Friday morning on Chambers Road near Smoky Hill Road.

That’s where he said a man approached him in the middle of traffic and started slamming his backpack on the hood while threatening Greg to a fight.

“I was just driving, minding my own business, jamming out to some music, and without any heads up this guy just came storming across three lanes of traffic, stopped dead in his tracks right in front of my car and proceeded to threaten to fight me,” he said. “He beat the hood of my car, dented that all up.”

Greg tried to back up but could only go so far before being stopped by cars stacking up behind him. Eventually, the man catches up, once again slamming the hood of the car before pulling down his pants.

“The shock came in at first, then when he starts beating on the car, I’m like, this guy’s violent, who knows what he’s capable of,” he said. “It was just total shock, there was no good way to describe what was going on, and it just got more and more strange as it progressed.”

Greg posted the video on social media where many have questioned why he didn’t simply floor it.

He said if the man had been armed, he would have considered it, but he felt like trying to resolve the situation peacefully was the best option.

“I easily could have floored the gas and put him backwards, but when you’re faced with that decision in person, I didn’t care whether it was a mental breakdown or an episode with drugs, or if it was just a guy that was having a bad day, it was still another human being,” he said. “And the last thing I wanted to do was take it that far.”

Greg said the man left a pretty good dent on the front side of his car, but he already had hail damage, so he isn’t too worried.

He does plan on sharing the video with Aurora Police to hopefully prevent this from happening again.

“I think the police should be aware this is happening,” he said. “I’d prefer if that type of thing didn’t happen right outside of my doorstep.”