Watch: Mama bear basks in pond while cubs frolic about

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado Parks and Wildlife Ranger shared new video on Tuesday of bears cooling off on a hot June day at Roxborough State Park.

“Swimming lessons at the pond, the cubs seem weary of the deeper water but Mom doesn’t seem to mind having the spa to herself,” shared Ranger Tiffany McCauley.

In the video, the sow can be seen swimming around in the water. The cubs seem to have no interest in joining their mother for a cool down in the pond. You can watch the full video above.

On Monday, Jonathan Oketken was on his stand-up paddleboard in Summit County when he looked over and spotted the moose swimming next to him. Both animals and humans are trying to find a way to beat the record-setting heat.