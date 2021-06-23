Watch live: Westbound I-70 closed at Colorado Boulevard due to multi-vehicle rollover crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Colorado Boulevard due to a serious crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Several vehicles were involved. It is not known if anyone was injured.

A detour is in place using the off and on-ramps at Colorado Boulevard. There is no estimated time of when I-70 will re-open.

You can watch a livestream of the crash from SkyFOX above.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories