DENVER (KDVR) — Major traffic problems have been reported across the metro area on Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning a FOX31/Channel Two viewer wrote in and said, “Traffic has not moved in 45 min on I-76 WB at E-470.”

PINPOINT WX: Last car of wreck NB I-25/20th Ave finally getting towed. Details #KDVR #KWGN pic.twitter.com/wGfisqTPZS — jimhooley (@jimhooley) March 16, 2021

DENVER – Don't let your guard down. Snow-melt refroze overnight resulting in lots of accidents are area interstates. This nasty crash happened minutes ago…



A new 1"-2 of snow tonight may lead to slick roads for tomorrow AM's commute as well.



My forecast update on #FOX31. https://t.co/L8V6eCxbXb — Brooks Garner (@BrooksWeather) March 16, 2021

This is a look at the FOX31 Traffic map at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday:

Roads are still snow packed and icy in some places following the weekend blizzard.