DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is falling in the mountains this morning.

We could see an inch of snow accumulation in Denver between 4 p.m.-11 p.m. So, the evening rush could be slick. 1-4 inches possible across the Palmer Divide, Foothills, and mountains.

Colder highs in the 30s today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland Fort Collins.

The live camera above is from Ouray.