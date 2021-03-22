Watch live: Snow and foggy conditions cause delays, cancellations at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Lingering snow showers and fog are causing flight delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport. As of 9 a.m. Monday, 45 flights were delayed and three flights were cancelled.

Snow is expected to move out of the Denver area by Monday afternoon. More snow is in the forecast again for Tuesday night in Denver.

If you’re planning to head to DIA, you can check your flight status here.

There will be another chance for light snow on Friday in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

The weekend looks drier and much warmer with 50s and even 60s.