Watch Live: Semi crash shuts down I-70 west of Eisenhower Tunnel

EISENHOWER TUNNEL (KDVR) — A semi crash has shutdown the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 west of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday and involved a semi and a passenger car.

Multiple people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CDOT said I-70 is expected to be shut down for at least 3 hours. Major delays are expected.

TRAVEL TIMES: https://kdvr.com/traffic/

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.