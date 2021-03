DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are back open at Colorado Boulevard following a rollover crash.

I-70 WB: Road open at Exit 276B – CO 2; Colorado Boulevard. Crash clear. All lanes open. https://t.co/VmuBJvDYhI — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 18, 2021

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Delays were reported in the area.

There is no information about how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Another crash was reported at I-76 westbound at Federal Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

I-76 WB: Road closed at Exit 3 – US 287; Federal Boulevard. Update: closed during ongoing crash cleanup. No est. reopen time. Traffic detouring using off/on ramps at Federal. https://t.co/jxy3TCAPuZ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 18, 2021