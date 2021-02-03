95-year-old resident shoots employee at The Legacy Assisted Living Facility in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Lafayette police say a resident at The Legacy Assisted Living Facility shot a man on Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Waneka Parkway around 7:15 a.m.

A 95-year-old resident shot an employee of the facility in his 40s, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and is on life support, according to police.

The details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.