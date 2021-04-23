‘We’re ready for you! Come out!’; First-ever spring Denver Restaurant Week starts Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock kicked off Denver’s first-ever spring Denver Restaurant Week on Friday.

“Come out and support local restaurants after this trying year,” shared Mayor Hancock.

Over 200 restaurants will participate in Denver Restaurant Week from April 23 to May 2.

The mayor’s office said the first-ever spring event will offer free restaurant registration.

Participating restaurants will create a multi-course dinner based on one of the three available price points at either $25, $35 or $45.