DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed the bill allocating the state’s budget for fiscal year 2021 – 2022 Monday.

The bill includes increasing public school funding to the level it was at before pandemic cuts, allocating more money to economic recovery and setting aside the highest level of state reserves since 1985.

The governor was joined by members of the Joint Budget Committee and legislative leadership.

You can re-watch the bill signing on FOX31 NOW in the player above.