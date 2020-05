CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) ordered C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen to close after violating Public Health Orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, a Cookies and Crema Company in Castle Rock, was packed with customers without face coverings and very little distance throughout the restaurant on Mother's Day.