AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- District Attorney George Brauchler said the driver of a Jeep who drove through a crowd of protesters on I-225 on July 25 will not face charges unless other evidence is presented showing the driver had intent to harm protesters.

On the day of the protest, several hundred people marched through the city of Aurora demanding action against the police officers involved in the altercation with Elijah McClain. Eventually, the protesters went on to I-225 and illegally blocked traffic.