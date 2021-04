DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says a fire burning at Odom Memorial Church of God in Christ is now under control.

Final update from the #DenverFireDepartment. Over 60 firefighters were on scene, hot spots have been found and extinguished, no injuries reported, crews will be released soon, traffic will be an issue in the area, alternative routes are suggested. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/HN22myw3ym — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 8, 2021

The church is located at 3301 N. Williams Street.

The fire was spotted from SkyFOX around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

BREAKING – Explosion as church in Denver is engulfed in flames – Fire crews say it was a "smoke explosion" that blew the roof off. Thankfully, nobody inside. #KDVR #Denver #News @MeaganFOX31 @KDVR pic.twitter.com/MoVHIlQrOR — Rhymes with funky (@KirkYuhnke) April 8, 2021

The Denver Fire Department said the fire started in the attic.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.