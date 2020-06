LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested 2 men, Cory J. Lafferty (34) of Berthoud and Justin J. Castner (31) of Greeley on May 28, 2020 on felony theft charges. The Boulder Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.

Lafferty has been charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft and Violation of Bail Bond Conditions. He was released from the Larimer County Jail on May 30 after posting $800 bond.