Watch live: Denver Mayor Hancock to light up City and County Building at 5 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael B. Hancock will flip the giant switch to light the holiday lights at the Denver City and County Building at 5 p.m. on Friday to kick off the holiday season.

Light the Lights has been a tradition since 1931 and is a celebration with arts and crafts, food trucks and activities for Denverites of all ages.

This year’s ceremony is taking place virtually as COVID-19 restrictions do not allow for large gatherings. Although we will not be able to gather together to watch and enjoy the festivities, the tradition continues on with the virtual event.