Watch live: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock addresses COVID-19 cases, vaccinations at 1 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will update the City and County of Denver on COVID-19 case rates, the state dial setting and how vaccinations are being distributed.

Hancock will be joined by Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald and Denver Health’s Dr. Judy Shlay.

Many older Coloradans around the Denver metro area have reached out to FOX31 asking how to make an appointment to get their vaccine. Several are finding it difficult to get answers or anyone that can help them.

Denver is currently in Level Orange on the state COVID-19 dial but businesses are eligible to apply for 5 star certification, which allows for less restrictions if approved.

