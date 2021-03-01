Watch live: Colorado attorney general talks top consumer complaints of 2020

DENVER (KDVR) – On Monday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office unveiled the list of top 10 consumer complaints and inquiries his office received in 2020, which included airlines’ response to upended travel, robocalls and pandemic purchase scams.

Last year, consumers filed a record-breaking 12,130 complaints and inquiries with the Consumer Protection Division in the attorney general’s office. That’s a 23.5% jump from 2019.

In a press conference, Weiser said Coloradans mostly complained about Frontier Airlines and not being able to get credit for an unused flight purchase, or not being able to use the credit that they did get. He also touched on unemployment fraud and identity theft (watch the video above for the full press conference video.)

Weiser’s list of consumer complaints kicks off National Consumer Protection Week, which runs from Feb. 28 to March 7. Designated by the Federal Trade Commission, it’s a time to help people understand their consumer rights and make well-informed decisions about their money.

The top 10 types of complaints and inquiries received in 2020 are:

Airlines – 662 complaints

Fraudulent or unwanted telephone calls – 638 complaints

Retail sales – 625 complaints

Collection agency complaints – 610 complaints

Government agency – 561 complaints

Lending complaints – 547 complaints

Fraudulent or unwanted emails – 462 complaints

Telecommunication providers – 380 complaints

Individual – 344 complaints

Travel agencies and bureaus – 319 complaints